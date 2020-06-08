Summit ET Racing Series Results

TOPEKA, Kan. – While it wasn’t exactly fire and flames, you couldn’t have told the driver’s any different. Despite the upper 90° temperatures and intense humidity, the first Summit ET Racing Series event at Heartland Motorsports Park was held to an exciting completion Sunday evening. Victories were claimed by Jackie Gerhardt (Super Pro), Allan Butler (Pro), Korbynn Stallbaumber (Sportsman), and Cameron Beasley and Cade Whitmore (Jr Dragster). From all walks of life, those in attendance were gratified to return to the famed quarter mile and once again return to their racing home. The next dragstrip event is scheduled for June 19-20, with a Finally Friday Night Drags on the 19th and the Summit ET Series event on the 20th. This event will be something special to behold as the famed NHRA Wally is up for grabs in all classes, and the King of the Track contest to be held afterwards. You will not want to miss the next escapade for these drivers at Heartland Motorsports Park!

Results below are in order of: Driver name, hometown, vehicle make/model, reaction time, ET, MPH, and dial-in.

Heartland Motorsports Park

Super Pro

W: Jackie Gerhardt, Mayetta KS (’08 Neil&Parks) [.014] 4.687 – 146.34 (4.68 dial)

R/U: Scott Grubb, Oak Grove MO (’69 Camaro) [.011] 5.917 – 116.31 (5.90 dial) Semi 1: Joseph Carollo, Lee’s Summit MO

Pro ET

W: Allan Butler, Tecumseh KS (’92 Camaro) [.011] 10.013 – 115.84 (9.78 dial)

R/U: Jesse Hogg, Baldwin KS (’84 Mustang) [-.005] 9.567 – 140.83 (9.55 dial) Red Light Semi 1: Tim Dacus, Bonner Springs KS

Sportsman

W: Korbynn Stallbaumer, Wakarusa KS (’83 Chevy S10) [.084] 12.272 – 105.97 (12.27 dial)

R/U: Jeremy McGhee, Topeka KS (’98 Chevy S10) [-.002] 11.631 – 114.26 (11.69 dial) Red Light Semi 1: Ryan Montford, Wichita KS

Jr Major

W: Cameron Beasley, Milford KS (’01 Halfscale) [.010] 8.319 – 77.12 (8.23 dial)

R/U: Conner Frauendorfer, Eagle NE (’12 TDC) [.020] 7.958 – 81.39 (7.96 dial) Semi 1: Carson Brandenburg, Gardner KS Semi 2: Danika Fickler, Tonganoxie KS

Jr Minor

W: Cade Whitmore, Auburn KS (’08 Halfscale) [.008] 8.936 – 73.19 (8.95 dial)

R/U: William Ekart, Manhattan KS (’00 Dragster) [.070] 9.406 – 67.15 (9.43 dial) Semi 1: Brynna Graham, Osawatomie KS

Results courtesy: Heartland Motorsports Park