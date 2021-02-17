Sunflower Showdown Preview

The Kansas Jayhawks (15-7, 9-5) take a short drive to Manhattan to battle the Kansas State Wildcats (5-17, 1-12) Wednesday night.

The Jayhawks have won 4 out of the 5 previous games comfortably. One of those games was against their deepest rival, the Kansas State Wildcats.

On the other side, the Wildcats are having some difficulty finding the win column with this young team. Kansas State has lost their last 12 games and is seeking any bit of light at the end of this long tunnel.

After losing 5 games in the month of January, Kansas hit the ground running in February.

This year has been arguably one of the biggest challenges Coach Bill Self has faced in his career.

It’s not his most gifted team but his leadership seems to be paying off in the long run as this is the best the squad has looked all year.

The Jayhawks are lead by reigning Big 12 newcomer of the week, Jalen Wilson while the Wildcats are lead by promising young freshman, Nijel Pack.

Jalen Wilson has scrapped together a double-double in his last four previous games and has shown no sign of slowing down.

Kansas State’s, Nijel Pack, has been noticeably progressing week by week and is a clear cut candidate for leading the way for this young team.

Kansas has defeated the Kansas State Wildcats in the last 4 previous Sunflower Showdown matchups.

The 2020-2021 campaign has tested both teams in ways they have never been tested before and tonight will showcase the talented young teams battling it out for the state’s top prize.

Tipoff will be at 7:00 PM CT at the Bramlage Coliseum. You can watch the game live on ESPN+ and the Big 12 Now app.