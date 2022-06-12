TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka Golf Association’s city match play concluded on Sunday with Topeka West grad Addison Alonzo taking home the win.

Alonzo beat Matt Cooper by the 13th hole in Sunday’s championship round. The Topeka native now plays golf for Hutchinson Community College.

“It feels amazing. I haven’t won in a few years, so it feels good to get a win here in Topeka and let family watch and all that,” Alonzo said. “This [course] is like a backyard for me. I play it every day.”

TGA president Stacy Kramer says the 20-year old golfer continues to prove himself with each outing.

“He’s always been a good player, and most of his matches were decided by several holes,” Kramer said. “So he’s really just proving himself to be a really steady player.”

Runner-up Matt Cooper says tournaments and events like this are great for the local community.

“I think events like this do a great job of building that community,” Cooper said. “Like here in Topeka, I never would have met any of these guys had I not been playing in this, so it’s been really fun.”

Next, the TGA will have city stroke play Jul 8-10.