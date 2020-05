(KSNT) – The Basketball Tournament has announced its plans to return this year. The TBT will play a 24 team single elimination tournament in July with the winning team earning two million dollars.

The tournament will be held at one location and all participants will be tested for coronavirus prior to the event.

Last year, the TBT included alumni teams from Kansas State, Kansas, and Wichita State.

Wichita is one of the cities being considered to host the event.