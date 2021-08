CHICAGO (KSNT) – Teven Jenkins will not be on the Bears’ sideline when the season starts, thanks to back surgery Wednesday.

Jenkins, a Topeka High grad, suffered from back problems in college. Bears head coach Matt Nagy hopes Jenkins will be able to play during the 2021 season, maybe November. Nagy added the team is aware of the back issues Jenkins dealt with in college but said the recent symptoms are new.

Jenkins was Chicago’s second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.