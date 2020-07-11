TGA Stroke Play Begins at Lake Shawnee Golf Course

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Day one is in the books at the Topeka Golf Association’s Stroke Play at Lake Shawnee Golf Course. Mark Elliott and Andrew Beckler lead the way at four under par. Defending champion Ben Moser is still in the mix shooting a 70. That puts him in a tie for third at even par.

“I was three under through 14 holes and kind of fell apart there at the end, shot 70, so all in all for a first round it’s not bad,” said Moser. “I didn’t hurt myself too much. I’m still in it. I wanted to come out here and play and be as aggressive as possible.”

LEADERBOARD

T1 – Mark Elliott 66

T1- Andrew Beckler 66

T3 – Brian walker 70

T3 – Ben Moser 70

T3- Jeremiah Nelson 70

Nathan Roy