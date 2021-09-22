The National Women’s Soccer League is about to share this stadium in Kansas

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League is moving on from Legends’ Field to Children’s Mercy Park, beginning in 2022.

Children’s Mercy Park is home to Sporting KC. The two teams will share the 18,467 seat stadium. Children’s Mercy Park has also been home to the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National teams multiple times, plus the CONCACAF Champions League, Gold Cup, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and Olympics Qualifiers.

“We are thrilled to move our home matches to Children’s Mercy Park,” chiefs operating officer Amber Cox said. “When the opportunity materialized for the 2022 season to move to one of the best soccer stadiums in the world, we felt it made sense, especially given our player-first approach. We’re excited to offer soccer fans in Kansas City a full menu of both men’s and women’s soccer at Children’s Mercy Park in 2022.”

KC NWSL will finish the 2021 regular season at Legends Field with four home matches in October.