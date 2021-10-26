This local high school brings home the gold at regionals

WAMEGO (KSNT) — Both the boys’ and the girls’ cross country teams from Wamego High School brought home 1st place in the regionals competition held in Topeka.

The coach of the team for the past forty years, Rick Patton, said the kids were thrilled about the win, and so was he.

“It’s phenomenal, and honestly, I’ve had some of their parents,” Patton said. “I’ve had many kids already come through that I’ve had their parents run for me. I have three kids on the team right now if I’m remembering correctly, that I’ve had their parents as runners.”

The runners plan on hitting the track again this upcoming weekend for the Class 3A State Cross Country Championship at the Wamego Country Club, where they hope to take home another win.