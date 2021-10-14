This year’s War on 24 proving to be different from past years

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – Friday, Rossville football heads down Highway 24 to Silver Lake for one of the richest high school football rivalries in Kansas.

A ten minute drive eliminates almost all home-field advantage.

“I told the players, I think it’s one of the top 5 in the state, if not right at the top,” Silver Lake coach Loren Ziegler said.

This year’s War on 24 is between two dominant teams. Silver Lake is 5-1 and visiting Rossville is 6-0.

“This is a game a lot like the others have been in the past where the stakes are high,” Rossville head coach Derick Hammes said.

Practice leading up to this game isn’t much different than other weeks.

“It’s a big game every year, but we treat it the same,” Rossville linebacker Raphael Cooney said. “We put the same amount of studying into it, watching film, everything like that.”

The Dawgs return a lot of players from the past year’s team that beat the Eagles 50-35. That’s not their only strength, though.

“I think a big key for us is we’ve been able to develop some kids to fill in on some of the positions that we lost from last year,” Hammes said.

Earlier this season, Eagles lineman Preston Gillen said the offensive line would be a force. The two shut-outs prove that.

“I think we can control both sides, and that’ll dictate the game for us,” Gillen said.

Only one thing is for sure in this rivalry: it’s not just any other game between two top teams.

“They’re very explosive,” Ziegler said. “They can score quickly, and they have a lot of good players. But, we have a lot of good players, and that’s what makes it a great rivalry.”