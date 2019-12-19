Thomas signs with Minnesota, will enroll early

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – Topeka High’s Ky Thomas will go down as one of the greatest running backs in the history of the state of Kansas. Thomas capped off his career by signing with Minnesota on Wednesday.

Thomas was named the Kansas Football Player of the Year by Gatorade. He finishes his career second in state history in career rushing yards. Thomas graduates at semester and will enroll early at Minnesota.

“I had the opportunity to leave earlier if I found a school early enough to have a chance to go up there early if I was sure in my decision just because it’s an opportunity to go up there and start working out earlier, start getting into the program,” Thomas told KSNT Sports. “It was just coach Fleck and what he preached and everything he preached came true. He told me in March when I committed that they were gonna win 9 games this year and they ended up winning 10.”