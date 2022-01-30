TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you were looking to pick up some AFC gear from Rally House Topeka, you may want to prepare yourself.

A team member told KSNT they’re expecting the AFC Championship gear to arrive later on in the week, estimating the shirts will arrive around Wednesday (pending the results from Sunday’s game).

This is different from past years, the store usually has preprints ahead of gameday. The team member told KSNT that for this season, Topeka didn’t make the cut, and the focus would be on the Kansas City area.

When you are looking to pick up some new gear, team sales lead Isaih Gallegos has some advice.

“You can always call ahead and see if we have them in or anything like that,” Gallegos said. “If we do have them I would say your best bet is to come earlier rather than later.”

On the bright side, Gallegos says when gear drops during the weekday it’s a bit calmer of an atmosphere. When the weekend hits, that’s when things get more hectic.

KSNT reached out to other local sports apparel ware stores – Academy Sports and DICK’S Sporting Goods told KSNT that AFC Championship gear will be available Sunday following a KC Chiefs win.