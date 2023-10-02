LEXINGTON, KY. (KSNT) – A Topeka native is showing off her skills in the SEC.

Washburn Rural graduate Brooklyn Deleye is the SEC volleyball player of the week, and the SEC offensive player of the week. It’s her first time earning weekly awards from the conference.

Deleye had a career-high 25 kills in Friday’s game at Georgia, and 25 more in Sunday’s game at Alabama. She’s the first Kentucky freshman to have 20+ kills in back-to-back matches since 2016. Deleye also grabs her first two career double-doubles with 12 digs Friday night and 10 digs Sunday.

She’s a true freshman with the Wildcats. Deleye played volleyball, basketball and soccer in her time at WRHS.