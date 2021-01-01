Top 10 Sports Stories of 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) -- The K-State Wildcats defeated the Omaha Mavericks 60-58 Tuesday evening in Bramlage Coliseum after a game winning three point field goal from freshman guard Selton Miguel.

A game that went back and forth all night ended with a corner three ball from Miguel, after the Maverick's extended their lead from the free throw line with just seconds remaining on the clock.