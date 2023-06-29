LYNDON, KS. (KSNT)- One of the best high school football players in the state of Kansas announced his commitment on Thursday.

Lyndon High School’s Kaedin Massey will play college football at Kansas State.

The 6-foot-8 offensive lineman is the top ranked prospect in Kansas for the class of 2024, according to 247 Sports. He’s ranked No. 4 in the state in their composite rankings.

Massey will be a senior at Lyndon this fall. He picks K-State over Ole Miss, Nebraska and Oklahoma who were also in his top four. He also had offers from Michigan State, KU, Iowa State, Missouri, Minnesota and others.

27 News previewed his recruitment process in May.

It’s the second straight year that K-State has secured a commitment from the top ranked 247 prospect in Kansas. Last year, 4-star quarterback Avery Johnson chose to be a Wildcat.