TOPEKA (KSNT) – Team United Stars is hosting Topeka’s final track meet before the AAU Junior Olympics at Seaman High School.

The youth track team sent 26 kids to the 2021 AAU Junior Olympics. Now, it needs volunteers and participants for one last meet on June 18.

Participants can register at www.coacho.com. Volunteers can contact teamunitedstars@gmail.com to help with gatekeeping, timing, etc. Spectators are also welcome.