Topeka boy to throw first pitch for the Royals Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There is no bigger honor at a baseball game than throwing out the first pitch and this Thursday, one Topeka boy will be doing just that for the Royals.



He’s not just any student either, Brodie Keil is a warrior and a young man who always keeps it positive.

Keil has Marfan Syndrome and recently underwent surgery at Children’s Mercy. He stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Kansas City and while he was there they found out he was a huge Royals fan.

“Well, my parents just told me I think it was on Friday morning when I got out of bed and my mom told me when I was getting dressed and I was just yelling like ‘yes, I get to do the first pitch.’ It’s just gonna be like oh my lord I’ve never seen this,” Keil said.