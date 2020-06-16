Topeka Golden Giants open summer-shortened season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The wait for baseball ends for the Topeka Golden Giants summer team. They’ve got their season opener tonight in Baldwin City at 7 p.m.

The Golden Giants are a college summer baseball team that is mostly made up of players from Topeka, Lawrence, and Kansas City. Coaches and players say they’re ready to get back on the field after coronavirus canceled spring sports and delayed the start of the Mid Plains League.

The Giants have a new manager in Jacob Kirmer. Kirmer, a Hayden grad and current Seaman baseball coach, played for the Giants when in college and was an all-star in the Mid Plains League. After a longer wait than expected, he’s ready to hit the diamond for the first time with his guys.

“Shawnee County has been gracious enough to let us still use the field through all of this and it’s really been nice to be able to get back on the field after sitting for two months and it should be a blast. We’ve got a lot of talent, a lot of ability, these guys are eager to get on the field so there should be a ton of energy around. Should be a lot of fun to come out and watch.” first-year Manager Jacob Kirmer said.

The Golden Giants home schedule kicks off tomorrow against the Sabetha Bravos, they’ll play in Topeka at the Bettis Sports Complex at 6:06 p.m. They’ll play a 26-game schedule over the next month followed by the playoffs.

To listen to all the games, you can find the link here.