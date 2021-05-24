Topeka Golden Giants tickets on sale

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Golden Giants are ready for summer.

Tickets for Golden Giants games are on sale now. Spectators can choose any seat in the reserved grandstand for $8.00 or buy a general admission seat for $5.00. The tickets will run through Ticketleap. Masks will not be required and Joe Campbell Memorial Stadium will operate at full capacity.

Fans can also purchase add-on tickets with an all-you-can-eat package for $10.00, or an “all you can eat and drink” beer garden voucher for $20.00. They are available for every game.