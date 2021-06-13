Topeka Golf Association crowns best golfer in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Golf matches like Sunday’s Match Play tournament can have you on the edge of your seat.

Ben Moser is the Topeka Golf Association’s City Match Play champion, but it didn’t look that way until the final three holes. Rachel Stous held the lead at -4 with a two hole lead through 16 holes. However, Stous’ trusty putting began to falter and Moser took advantage. He tied it up at hole 18.

The match went to a decisive, sudden-death 19th hole. Stous bogeyed it, making Moser the winner.

“It was extremely competitive,” Moser said. “Rachel played great, and I knew she’d play great coming into this. She’s so steady and on point all the time. I was down two with two left, and I told myself, ‘I’ve just got to keep hitting good shots.'”

This is Moser’s fourth TGA Match Play title. Scot Duddy won the President’s Flight as the runner up.

The next TGA event is the City Stroke Play tournament July 9-11 and Moser will be playing again.