TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Golf Association (TGA) has named Adam Head as its 2023 Player of the Year.

Head finished fifth in the TGA City Match Play in June, where reigning TGA Golfer of the Year Addison Alonzo took first. Head finished 14th in the TGA City Stroke play in July, where Brian Walker took first.

Totaling the five TGA events that count towards the Player of the Year points, Head finished two points ahead of second-place Alonzo.

The win is Head’s third season title in the last four years. He becomes just the second player named to the award three times.