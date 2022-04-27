GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka native Rachel Stous continues her journey to the Ladies Professional Golf Association at the 2022 Garden City Charity Classic.

The tournament is a part of the Epson Tour (formerly known as the Symetra Tour), the official qualifying tour of the LPGA.

Stous won the first professional tournament she played in September, finishing at -11 and setting the course record at Falcon’s Fire. In Topeka, Stous was the only female to compete in the 2021 Topeka Golf Association’s City Match Play, where she finished runner-up in a playoff.

The Garden City Classic is April 29-May 1. Stous will tee off at 12:41 p.m. on Friday. You can keep up with Stous’ stats throughout the tournament on the Epson Tour’s website.