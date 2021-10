BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 18: Running back Ky Thomas #8 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers runs for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on September 18, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KSNT) — Former Topeka High football standout Ky Thomas had himself an afternoon Saturday, as the University of Minnesota singlehandedly defeated Maryland 34-16.

Thomas led the Gophers in rushing yards with 139 on seven carries — good for an average of 6.6 yards per run. Most notably, the Topekan registered a touchdown and a 38-yard run.

An absolute b e a u t y of a run for @Ky_Thomas 😍.@GopherFootball pic.twitter.com/olSqeyrT1H — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 23, 2021

The redshirt freshman now has 228 yards and two touchdowns on the season, through three games.