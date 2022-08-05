TOPEKA (KSNT) – At the end of last season, Topeka High School was left looking for new basketball coaches for both the boys’ and girls’ teams.

Both programs hired alumni.

The boys’ hired George Lyons out of Kansas City Schlagle, where he was also a head coach. Lyons wasn’t absent from the Trojans’ basketball program, though. His two sons, Isaiah and Jaden, play on the basketball team.

“Yes I do have boys here, so I do know a lot of these young men outside of basketball,” Lyons said. “So, we already have a great relationship. I was able to get back here a few times during the season to watch the team play. They have a great core group that’s returning.”

Lyons plans to change the style of play that had been instilled for the Trojans.

“I think I’ll be able to bring a little more exciting style of basketball, so I’m looking forward to it,” Lyons said.

Brittney Redmond has been hired to take over the girls’ team, which has multiple State tournament berths in recent years. Redmond comes back to Topeka High after a slew of junior college assistant coaching gigs, most recently at Clarendon Junior College in Texas.

“I just loved playing here,” Redmond said. “I loved my time at Topeka High. There’s nothing I would love more than to just give back to the kids and this community. Really establishing a sisterhood within those girls. Just having them be there for each other to lean into for everything they need. That’s just what I’m really looking forward to.”

Redmond knows she’s inheriting a talented group and is ready to work hard alongside them.

Both coaches are happy to be back in the Dungeon.

“It’s just a special feeling when you come into the Dungeon,” Lyons said. “I don’t think there’s any other place like it.”