Topeka High alumnus Ky Thomas enters transfer portal

MINNEAPOLIS (KSNT) – The University of Minnesota’s leading rusher, and former Topeka High running back, Ky Thomas could be wearing a new name across his chest next season.
Thomas announced he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday via Twitter.
Later on Monday he posted pictures of the University of Colorado’s, KU’s and Purdue’s logos. Thomas didn’t say whether or not these schools offered him a spot on their teams.
In the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, he ran for 144 yards and a touchdown to earn the offensive MVP award.