Topeka High alumnus Ky Thomas enters transfer portal

PHOENIX, AZ – DECEMBER 28: Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Ky Thomas (8) runs the ball during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl college football game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on December 28, 2021 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (KSNT) – The University of Minnesota’s leading rusher, and former Topeka High running back, Ky Thomas could be wearing a new name across his chest next season.

Thomas announced he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday via Twitter.

I want to thank my coaches, teammates and The University Of Minnesota. I have entered the transfer portal. – Ky Thomas — 8️⃣ (@Ky_Thomas) January 3, 2022

Later on Monday he posted pictures of the University of Colorado’s, KU’s and Purdue’s logos. Thomas didn’t say whether or not these schools offered him a spot on their teams.

In the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, he ran for 144 yards and a touchdown to earn the offensive MVP award.