TOPEKA (KSNT) – The past time Trojan baseball made the state tournament, Jackie Robinson played his first game with the Brooklyn Dodgers and broke the sport’s color barrier.

“Bringing the culture back to Topeka High and starting it up again, it really does mean a lot,” catcher Elijah Kincade said.

Topeka High baseball broke its win record earlier in the year, too. Breaking the streak means a lot to the players and coaches, but the good feeling doesn’t stop with them.

“I think it’s meant a lot to our past players,” head coach Cody Miller said. “That’s showed by our 30 alumni that showed up for our regional game; how excited they were for us. Obviously, it means a lot for these guys because they’re the ones who did it, but I think it means a lot for the entire community, as well.”

From the first game of the season through State, the Trojans’ resiliency got them the program’s best season since 1947, Miller said.

“[The Washburn Rural series] was the beginning of the year,” Kincade said. “Two big games and we haven’t beat Washburn in over a decade. Getting those two big wins at the beginning of the season really boosted our confidence and helped us to where we are now.”

Topeka High’s hard work got it to State more than its talent, Miller said.

“The biggest compliment that I could give, most of them are all ballplayers,” he said. “They play hard. They’re not afraid to do the little things and the dirty work, so it’s fun for me.”

The Trojans have leaders on the mound and at the plate.

“Our bats are strong through the entirety of the lineup,” pitcher Nathan Plankinton said. “Our pitching, me and my senior Ty Votaw, we get it done on the mound. We’ve only got a few arms, but we make it happen.”

Topeka High’s State run begins Thursday against Derby.

“We’ve really been clicking lately, like our two regional games we had a combined 25 runs,” Kincade said. “As long as we’re swinging the bat, our bats are going to be really good.”

The full State schedule for spring sports can be found here.