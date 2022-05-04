TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High boys’ basketball head coach and athletic director Ty Baumgardner is moving back to Georgia.

He will be the boys’ basketball coach at Collins Hill High School, the school he coached at before coming to Topeka.

“My wife still lives there,” Baumgardner said. “She’s got a really good job out there. Just couldn’t find anything comparable here. This, quite honestly, is the only school in Georgia I would’ve gone back to.”

Baumgardner will work in the same school district as his wife. Their son is finishing his freshman year at Topeka High, so it’s been tough for the family to be split up.

“It’s an opportunity for the family to be back together,” Baumgardner said.

He led the athletic department as the director for two years, and added the task of being the boys’ basketball coach for the past season.

“Topeka High is a very unique place,” Baumgardner said. “Obviously, we celebrated our 150th anniversary this year, so a lot of history in this building and at this place. There are a lot of passionate Topeka High alumni. It’s neat to say that I was able to work here at this school. There’s really good people here.”

Topeka High is now needing to hire a new girls’ basketball coach, boys’ basketball coach and athletic director. Hannah Alexander announced in early April she’s leaving the Trojans to coach at Andover High School, also to be closer to family.