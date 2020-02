TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – The Topeka High Trojans clinched a share of the Centennial League title on Tuesday night with a 54-52 win over Highland Park. The Trojans finish the regular season 15-5 and 11-3 in league play.

Highland Park falls to 13-6 overall and 8-5 in league play. The Scots wrap up the regular season on Friday against Manhattan.