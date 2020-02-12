Topeka High defeats Hayden

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) - The Oklahoma State Cowboys defeated Kansas State 64-59 on Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats' offense struggled to ever get momentum. The loss drops K-State to 9-15 overall and 2-9 in the Big 12 while Oklahoma State improves to 12-12 and 2-9 in conference.

Mike McGuirl led the Wildcats with 16 points while Cartier Diarra added 15.