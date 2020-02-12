Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Cute Kid
Black History Month
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Coronavirus
Jefferson Awards
Someone You Should Know
Our News Team
Top Stories
Oklahoma State drops K-State
Video
Top Stories
27-year-old Kansas City chef brings pop-up to alma mater town Emporia
Wildcat women rally from 18 down in 4th to defeat West Virginia
Junction City city manager back at work after being ill for five weeks
Video
Greg Schwerdt named SME Executive of the Year
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
All12 Courtside
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
Big Race Daytona
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Top Stories
Highland Park knocks off Seaman
Video
Top Stories
Benn scores 2 goals, gets 3 as Stars beat Hurricanes 4-1
Topeka High defeats Hayden
Video
Oklahoma State drops K-State
Video
Bouwmeester collapses on bench, Ducks-Blues postponed
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
Visit NOTO
Visit Lawrence
Adopt-A-Pet
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
FOX 43 News Zoo and You
Top Stories
27-year-old Kansas City chef brings pop-up to alma mater town Emporia
Top Stories
Greg Schwerdt named SME Executive of the Year
Top Stories
Shrek The Musical this weekend at Washburn Rural High School
Video
Topeka City Council to hear update on city-wide housing study
Video
Pet Advice: Tips for approaching a new dog
Video
Topeka flower shop preparing for Valentine’s Day since December
Video
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Page 2
Advice
Book Reviews
Comics
Daily Horoscope
Food
Living
Movie Reviews
Riddle Video
Search
Search
Search
Topeka High defeats Hayden
Local Sports
by:
Pete Francis
Posted:
Feb 11, 2020 / 10:45 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 11, 2020 / 10:45 PM CST
TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – Highlights from Topeka High’s 55-45 win over Hayden.
Trending Stories
Weather
KSNT Storm Track Weather Update
Video
Some mix and wet snow Wednesday before it turns much colder for late week
Video
Snow possible for some Wednesday, bitterly cold by Thursday
Junction City could soon welcome pit bull breeds
Video