TOPEKA (KSNT) – It was down to Kansas, K-State and Cal Berkeley.

Topeka High football player BJ Canady is 247Sports’ composite No. 3 player in the state of Kansas. A 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive lineman, Canady had a slew of schools to choose from.

On Wednesday, Canady decided to go to the west coast, committing to Cal Berkeley.

Canady says that actual schoolwork played a key role in deciding on a new home.

“[Cal]’s the No. 1 public school in the nation,” Canady said. “Academics was a big part of the decision.”

BJ’s sister, NiJaree, is a sophomore pitcher for the Stanford softball team. NiJaree was recently named the National Freshman of the Year. Stanford and Cal Berkeley are both in the San Francisco bay area, separated by an hour drive.

“I don’t want to go nowhere where I don’t have family,” BJ said. “Her being out there, I can support her, she can support me.”