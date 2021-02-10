Topeka High girls basketball defending the streak tonight

Topeka High girls basketball is hosting Manhattan tonight after crushing Highland Park last night 88-20.



Topeka has won 14 straight games with no sign of looking back.

The Trojans have put together historic win margins every week that raises eyebrows and makes the opposition sweat.





Statistically, they are the most unstoppable team in Kansas.

Individually, it’s hard to find anyone that has comparable stats to Topeka’s star foward, (Jr.) Nijaree Canady.

Canady, who was honored for scoring a career 1000 points, earlier this season, has collected the respect from the Centennial League and basketball fans as a whole.

The Trojans are solidifying themselves as a true contender for the state title this year.

This (8-8) Manhattan High team will attempt to freeze up the scorching hot Topeka Trojans.



Tipoff is at 6:00 PM tonight. The game will be livestreamed on the Topeka High School YouTube page.