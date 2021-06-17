Topeka High softball recognized at USD 501 board meeting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After winning the first-ever softball state title in school history, the Topeka High softball team was honored at the Topeka Public School’s board meeting Thursday night.

Head Coach Shane Miles was in attendance, while players of the team joined the meeting via Zoom. The team ended their season a perfect 25-0.

“2020 kind of spoiled it for us a little bit, not having a season. But these girls were gritty and ready to get back at it and wanted to do some damage in the state tournament. That’s what they did,” Miles said. “It’s tough to win a state championship, but to win a state championship being undefeated is even tougher.”

School board members received commemorative softballs that read, “2021 State Champions Topeka High 25-0.”

Pitcher Nijaree Canady’s time at Topeka High is not yet complete. She’ll be back again next year with hopes of repeating history in softball and getting revenge in basketball after losing in the state championship game.