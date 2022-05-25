TOPEKA (KSNT) – The reigning 6A state champions are still looking for redemption.

The Trojans have their eyes on back-to-back state titles, while beating the one team that managed to beat them in two years: Washburn Rural.

“Some people always say losses are good for a team,” head coach Shane Miles said. “They can be good and bad, but I think we learned something. That we are human. Washburn Rural got us twice, but they’re in the same tournament with us and we’d like to play them again at the end.”

The team added even more skills to its impenetrable chemistry.

“I feel like those losses were actually good for us because we know what we need to work on now,” senior NiJa Canady said. “We’re, just, even more prepared going into state this year.”

The Trojans started preparing for the state tournament before the season began.

“Can’t really just come into March and be ready for softball season,” Canady said. “It’s kind of a year-round thing, so we all kind of hit by ourselves this fall, got together this winter and practiced really hard.”

The team returns Canady, the 2021 Gatorade softball player of the year, and infielder Adisyn Caryl. Caryl makes contact with nearly every pitch.

“Being able to teach it just makes me reflect on how I am able to perform, and it’s just made me better,” Caryl said.

The 6A state tournament runs Thursday-Friday at the Shawnee Mission District Softball Complex, with the Trojans taking on Olathe North. The full bracket can be found here.

“It’s one game at a time and we’ve got to win the first one to get to the second day,” Miles said.