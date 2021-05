TOPEKA (KSNT) - TARC is updating a few of its procedures for their summer shredding events. The organization is now going to be offering security bags that the public can buy in order to help with some of the rising costs of the residential paper shredding program.

TARC leaders say that there are multiple shredding day events throughout the summer, but starting July 1st, the security bags will cost you a price of $10 per bag.