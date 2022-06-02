TOPEKA (KSNT) – Adisyn Caryl wakes up at 5 a.m. on game days for batting practice, so it’s no question why colleges recruited her.

Adisyn’s softball career will go beyond Topeka High. As just a junior in high school, Adisyn committed to play at the University of Illinois. Her older sister, Zoe, already plays there.

“She’s my best friend, so I can’t wait to play with her again,” Adisyn said.

Zoe was obviously more than excited when she found out she and Adisyn would get to play on the same team again.

“I was on a Zoom call when I committed,” she said. “I went to my grandparents’ house first, and then I called my sister on the phone. She was like, ‘No way. Are you serious?’ And I was like ‘Yes.’ And she was just all excited for me.”

Zoe’s a catcher, and Adisyn will play at second. That’s a scary duo for runners on base.

“Oh, I feel bad for whoever has to face them,” Topeka High teammate NiJa Canady said. “It’s going to be awesome. I can’t wait to watch them grow.”

Adisyn recognizes this.

“I’m a little spicy is what people like to tell me, so I’m just ready to bring more energy,” she said.

Both sisters have led Topeka High to state championships.

“I think it’ll be just like high school for them,” Shane Miles, Topeka High’s head softball coach, said. “I know they spent a lot of time together when they were here, and they’re going to spend a lot of time together there. They’re just going to build that sister relationship.”

Adisyn had six hits, including two doubles and a home run, in this year’s state tournament. She actually made it to State in three sports this school year: softball, basketball and tennis. She did that the year before, too.

“Probably one of the hardest-working players on and off the field,” Miles said. “In the classroom, she does it all. She takes extra ground balls. She takes extra swings. She just wants to be great.”

That includes being a great teammate.

“She’s definitely energetic,” Canady said. “I feel like if anyone’s having a bad day, they go to Ads. And she’s just a leader.”

And a great sister. Adisyn still has one more year at Topeka High before moving on to college softball.