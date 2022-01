TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Trojans came stomping into the Washburn Rural gym ready for the upset.

The Topeka High girls beat Washburn Rural 45-39 Tuesday night.

No. 2 Washburn Rural went down 12-0 at the start the game, but rallied back to lead at the half.

No. 6 Topeka High charged again in the second half. Senior Tay Thomas went on a tear to help the Trojans take a commanding lead in the third quarter. They held the lead in the fourth to seal the win.