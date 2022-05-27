SHAWNEE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Trojans are officially the best 6A softball team in Kansas for the second year in a row.

Topeka High beat Washburn Rural, 2-1, to take home the 6A softball title.

The game stayed scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning. T-High’s Alesia Alvarez hit single behind the third baseman. Senior Adisyn Caryl went to third base, but the throw was late. She advanced to get the Trojans’ first run.

In the sixth inning, Elycia Joyce hit an RBI single to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of that inning, Washburn Rural’s Emmerson Cope fights back and hits an RBI single. However, that’s Rural’s only run in the game.

One-seed Washburn Rural beat Topeka high, the two-seed, twice in the regular season.