TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High’s NiJa Canady has been named the 2021 Gatorade Kansas Softball Player of the Year.

Canady led the Trojans to their 2021 6A state championship win. She finished the 2021 season with an 0.26 ERA and 232 strikeouts. At the plate, she recorded a .515 batting average and 16 home runs.

Canady is entering her senior year. She is the No. 19 recruit in the Class of 2022 by Extra Inning Softball.