Topeka High’s Nija Canady commits to Stanford

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka high star athlete NiJaree Canady committed to play softball at Stanford University on Tuesday.

Canady has been a star in softball and basketball at Topeka High and will continue with softball in college. Family and friends gathered Tuesday evening in the Topeka High cafeteria for Canady’s announcement. The news of her commitment was met with cheers and hugs.

Canady is currently a senior at Topeka High and still plans to play both softball and basketball this year for the Trojans. She was named the Gatorade Kansas softball player of the year last season, after leading the Trojans to a state title. She also took the basketball team to the state championship game, finishing as runners-up. Canady hopes to finish the job this year with a basketball state title, and repeat as champs in softball.