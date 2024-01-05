TOPEKA (KSNT) – Professional golfer and Topeka native Gary Woodland will return to the PGA Tour. The announcement was made on X, formally known as twitter, Friday night.

Woodland, who attended Washburn University, University of Kansas and Shawnee Heights High School, underwent brain lesion surgery in September 2023 after a diagnosis one month prior.

He will compete at the Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii on Jan. 11-14, his first professional golfing tournament since the Wyndham Championship last August.