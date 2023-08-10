AMES, IA (KSNT)- A Topeka native is one of several Iowa State football players tied up in a recent sports betting investigation.

DeShawn Hanika, who graduated from Hayden High School in Topeka in 2018, is facing charges of tampering with records. According to the Iowa District Court, Hanika is accused of falsifying personal electronic sports wagering records by concealing his personal identity.

Hanika, a redshirt senior tight end, is entering year four with the Cyclones after two years at Butler Community College.

The court documents state that between March of 2022 and April of 2023 Hanika allegedly disguised his identity using the DraftKings Sportsbook app in order to create the appearance that his sports betting activities were being conducted by his mother, Kim Hanika.

His actions, according to the affidavit, include:

Violation of licensed sportsbook user terms and conditions

Breach of university and NCAA policies

Unfair wagering and conflict of interest

Tax implications

According to subpoenaed records, the DraftKings account controlled under DeShawn Hanika completed 288 mobile/online sports wagers totaling over $1,262.00 in wagered money.

Seventy of those wagers were placed on Iowa State University basketball games, while Hanika was a member of the Iowa State football team.

Hanika led all Iowa State tight ends in 2022 with 17 receptions for 244 receiving yards. He’s one of several Iowa State football players to be charged in the ongoing investigations.