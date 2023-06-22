TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former Topeka High standout and Stanford softball player NiJa Canady is heading to Japan for the 2023 Japan All-Star Series.

USA Softball announced Canady will make the trip overseas to represent team USA in the 2023 Japan All-Star Series. Team USA will play world-No.2 Japan in a three-game series held across three cities in Japan: Fukushima, Iwakuni and Yokohama.

NiJa Canady is a former Kansas Gatorade softball player of the year, and back-to-back state champion with the Trojans. In her freshman season at Stanford, Canady was named to the NCAA Division I Freshmen All-American team.