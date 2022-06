CHICAGO (KSNT) – Topeka-born NFL veteran Mike Pennel has signed with the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin on Twitter.

The 31-year-old nose tackle signed with the Bears after spending a season with the Falcons. Pennel also was a part of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2020 Super Bowl team.

Pennel teams up with Topeka High School’s Tevin Jenkins on the Bears’ roster.