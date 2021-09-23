Topeka native takes her shot at the LPGA Tour

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rachel Stous is trying out for the LPGA Tour, but it didn’t always look like golf would be in her future.

“To me, it’s fun when you’re playing good,” Stous said. “So, just to keep getting better makes it more fun.”

Stous’ dad had her playing golf when she was smaller than her clubs. But trying out for the LPGA Tour is a slightly more difficult, three-stage process.

Stous made it through the first stage tied for 66th. The top 70 golfers in the second stage will advance to the third and final. Those select top women will then be professional golfers.

“It’d be pretty big to me because it’s what I’ve been trying to do now, so it’d be big,” she said.

Stous played golf at Topeka High School.

“That was pretty good,” she said. “I won a lot of tournaments and I did pretty good for the school.”

Then she got a scholarship to play at Wichita State University, but Shockers golf wasn’t all Stous thought it would be. She transferred to Washburn University, which doesn’t have a women’s golf team, essentially giving up the sport for months.

“Played as much as I can and just keep working on the basics and stuff,” she said.

After suffering without golf, Stous started playing in tournaments all over Kansas, including a handful of Topeka Golf Association tournaments, even taking on the boys and beating them.

“Playing with the guys has always been fun to me because I hit it out there farther than the girls,” she said. “So I hit the ball far. My short game’s really good. Really just learning how to score better right now.”

On Sept. 15, Stous won her first golf tournament as a professional. Not only did she win, but she also set a course record the second day with seven birdies in a row.

“It’s just fun and it’s good competition,” Stous said.

Stage two of the LPGA Tour tryouts begin on Oct. 19.