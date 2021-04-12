Topeka native Teven Jenkins projected as Ravens pick in NFL draft 1st round

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka native entering the NFL draft has been projected as a first-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Network Analysts Patrick Claybon, Bucky Brooks and Marc Ross agreed Topeka High grad Teven Jenkins could be one of the first three picks for the Baltimore Ravens to “solidify [their] offensive line.”

Jenkins, a two-time All-Kansas player from Topeka High School, has entered the NFL draft as a 6.42-graded prospect. The rating indicates Jenkins could be a “starter within [his] first two seasons,” according to an NFL analyst. He played for the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and received a number of recommendations.

“Jenkins was an honorable mention all-conference pick in 2018 while splitting starts between two spots (10 at right tackle, three at left tackle). He shared the 2019 Thurman Thomas Award with receiver Tylan Wallace, which designates OSU’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player. He was also an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection as a 12-game starter his junior season, beginning nine at right tackle and three at left tackle. League coaches voted Jenkins first-team all-conference in 2020 for his play in seven starts (one at left tackle, six at right tackle).” Chad Reuter, National Football League Draft Analyst

Analysts went on to say Jenkins has an “NFL-ready frame,” and that he “plays with excellent upper-body power and hand strength.” However, they also mentioned “his average range in pass sets could be something to keep an eye on.

To read the NFL Network’s full review of Jenkins, click here. The first round of the football league’s draft is set for April 29.