KISSIMMEE, FL. (KSNT) – Topeka native Rachel Stous is proving she belongs with the professionals.

Stous won her first professional golf tournament Wednesday at Falcon’s Fire Golf Club. She finished -11, and set a course record on the second day by shooting -9. The tournament is part of the National Women’s Golf Association, comparable to the minor leagues of professional golf.

Stous competed in the tournament to keep her swing ready for stage two of the LPGA qualifiers, which begins Oct. 20.