Topeka native Woods named Denver women’s basketball coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Doshia Woods is a Topeka High graduate and spent the past 19 years as a division 1 assistant coach. On Tuesday, she was named the head coach of the Denver women’s basketball team. Woods spent the last 10 years as an assistant coach at Tulane.

“I’m so appreciative of the foundation that Topeka, East Topeka has created in me because I don’t get here without that grit and resilience you have to have coming from that side of town and I know a lot of people that grew up in that type of environment don’t necessarily have the opportunities that I get,” Woods told KSNT Sports. “I’ve had a lot of fortunate breaks, I’ve created a lot of breaks, too, but just staying persistent and staying resilient.”

Woods also credits an opportunity to be the ball girl for the Washburn Lady Blues basketball team in 7th and 8th grade helped her on the path to her basketball career.

“I was literally everywhere with that team and watching them grow up during that time, middle school and high school really just made me fall in love with the college game and women’s basketball specifically because they work so hard every single day.”