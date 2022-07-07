TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former NFL linebacker Michael Wilhoite and professional basketball player Kyle Weems teamed up Thursday to give back to the community they call home – Topeka, Kansas.

“Show them, ‘Hey, everything is possible.’ We are literally kids from Topeka, Kansas. I grew up here. Anything is possible,” Weems said.

Both Wilhoite and Weems are graduates of Highland Park High School. Wilhoite played seven years in the NFL and is currently the linebackers coach for the Chargers. Weems currently plays professional basketball in Italy.

The two hosted area kids at Shawnee Heights high school from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Young athletes participated in different football and basketball drills, along with life lessons form the pros.

“I feel this pressure before I get here of I want to do it just right for them, and I want to make sure that they have fun and they enjoy it,” Wilhoite said. “Then I realize when I get here, all we’ve got to do is be ourselves and have fun and enjoy the moment, and the kids will enjoy the moment.”

Weems and Wilhoite hope to make this an annual event in Topeka.