Topeka Public Schools to vote on start of football games

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools board members will vote Thursday night on the start of football games this season for Topeka High, Topeka West, and Highland Park.

In a letter written by Topeka West High School principal and Topeka Public Schools Athletic Program Supervisor, Colin Cathey is proposing teams compete in their remaining games as previously scheduled, beginning Sept. 25.

Also in the letter, Cathey is proposing athletes and coaches will wear masks while they’re on the sidelines.

The board will meet Thursday night. KSNT News will update this story as soon as a decision is made.

You can read the full proposal below.