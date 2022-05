TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hayden Catholic High School’s Tanner Newkirk ran the state’s 5th fastest 3200 in Kansas history Friday morning, shattering the 4A state meet record and recording his personal best of 8:55.88.

Tanner is only one of two runners to break the nine-minute mark in the 3200 since 1980.

Newkirk is a senior and has committed to The University of Kansas for track and field.