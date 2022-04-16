TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Tennis Association is hosting its 5th Hall of Fame ceremony.

Seven tennis greats will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday evening.

Gail Johnson

Johnson operated The Racket Shop in Topeka from 1951-1974. He’s a founding father of the Topeka Tennis Club, which is now known as the Topeka Tennis Association. Johnson was considered the face of Topeka tennis from the 1950s-’70s.

2. Jim Clark

Clark played #1 singles at Topeka High in 1944. He served as the captain of the Emporia State tennis team and became CIC conference champion there. His career led him to coach tennis and basketball at Ottawa Junior High School. Clark recruited top players to play in the Jayhawk Tournament, making it one of the most prestigious Missouri Valley events.

3. Bob Keeshan

Keeshan served 40 years on the Topeka Tennis Association board. He’s been the president four times, and also served as VP, Secretary and Treasurer. He was a part of 10 teams that went to USTA League Nationals and many teams that went to sectionals.

4. Charles & Gary Stearns

Gary Stearns is one of the original Founders of Wood Valley Racquet Club. He paved the way for indoor tennis in Topeka. Gary is a major supporter of Topeka Tennis Association and youth tennis. He is considered a father figure and mentor to many junior tennis players in Topeka.

Charles Stearns was a top varsity player at Topeka High School for three years. He captured multiple Missouri Valley tournament wins. Charles played at KU for four years, and was team captain for three. He was voted Most Inspirational Player for Kansas his senior year.

5. Greg & Harold Kossover

Greg Kossover was Topeka West High School’s top varsity player from 1979-1981. He has the most tennis match victories in Topeka West history, including 30 wins as a senior. He had three league championships there and was a three-time regional finalist. Greg also won one State Championship. He played collegiately for Emporia State from 1981-1985, and championed the new Kossover Family Tennis Complex on ESU’s campus.

Harold Kossover helped forge growth in tennis through the Topeka Tennis Association in 1960s. For 25 years, he competed in every TTA adult tournament, winning numerous titles. Harold mentored and coached Topeka athletes in several sports, including tennis. He played semi-pro shortstop alongside the Orioles’ Brooks Robinson. Harold is the namesake for the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.